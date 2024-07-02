PM Modi To Respond To Motion of Thanks In Parliament Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.
This marks his first speech to MPs of the ruling bloc since beginning his third consecutive term in office. During the session, PM Modi will also respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the lower house of Parliament.
Additionally, Union Health Minister JP Nadda will provide updates on the status of implementing recommendations from various reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare concerning the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH.
Several members, including Jitin Prasada and Ramdas Athawale, will present papers in Lok Sabha, with the Secretary-General laying a new clause before the House as well.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, recent sessions have been marked by heated debates following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's inaugural speech as Leader of Opposition.
Accusations and counter-allegations have flown between BJP and Congress leaders, centered around issues ranging from communal discourse to legislative matters including the NEET-UG controversy, Agniveer scheme etc.