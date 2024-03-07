PM Modi to Unveil Rs 6,400 Cr Projects in First Kashmir Visit Post Article 370 Repeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to address a public gathering and unveil numerous development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore in Srinagar on Thursday. This marks his first visit to Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370.
Among the projects to be initiated are tourism-related endeavors valued at over Rs 1,400 crore, aligned with schemes like 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD'. These include the integrated development of Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine.
Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch initiatives such as the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora' campaign, while distributing appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees.
The 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP) will also be launched, aimed at boosting the agri-economy of the region. Stringent security measures have been implemented, and schools along the Prime Minister's route in Srinagar have been ordered closed for two days.
This visit holds significance amid anticipation regarding the Prime Minister's stance on assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with the Lok Sabha elections looming.