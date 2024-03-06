PM Modi Unveils India's First Underwater Metro Line in Kolkata

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections in Kolkata on the same day, followed by addressing a public rally in Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district. His visit to the state capital also included a stop at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan, where Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, is currently receiving treatment.