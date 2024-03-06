PM Modi Unveils India's First Underwater Metro Line in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro route in Kolkata today, marking a significant stride in the nation's infrastructure development. The underwater service forms part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, stretching 16.6 km beneath the Hooghly River.
Linking Howrah and Salt Lake, the twin cities of West Bengal's state capital, the metro route incorporates three underground stations and is projected to traverse a 520-meter span under the Hooghly river in just 45 seconds. The Prime Minister, accompanied by school students, took a ride on the underwater metro line, engaging with metro staff during the journey in the submerged section.
The inauguration ceremony, graced by Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose and other top officials, follows the historic moment in April 2023 when Kolkata Metro successfully conducted a trial run through the underwater tunnel, a first in India. Notably, students from various schools were also seen travelling on the inaugural metro.
The newly constructed tunnel's lower section sits 26 meters below the river's surface, with trains set to operate 16 meters beneath the riverbed. This milestone marks India's maiden transportation project featuring a metro train traversing beneath a river.
Approximately 10.8 kilometers of the route will be subterranean, while 5.75 kilometers will be elevated on a viaduct, according to the Ministry of Railways. This initiative is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in Kolkata.
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections in Kolkata on the same day, followed by addressing a public rally in Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district. His visit to the state capital also included a stop at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan, where Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, is currently receiving treatment.