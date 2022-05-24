PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26.

PM Modi will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20th anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad in the state of Telangana and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.

At around 5:45 pm, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu.

In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, Modi will dedicate the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crores in Chennai. These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Modi will dedicate five projects worth over Rs 2900 crores in Chennai. 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project built at a cost of Rs 116 crores under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban will also be inaugurated at the programme.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,500 crore.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations namely Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1800 crores and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

