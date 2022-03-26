PM Modi to Visit Karnataka in April: CM Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 5 to launch several special programmes for the development of the state.

This was stated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Bommai also said that Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will also visit the state on April 1 to inaugurate the 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank'.

"Shah is keen to bring major reforms in the cooperation sector and the state government is set to start 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank'. He would launch the Logo of the 'Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank' and the Yeshaswini programme during his visit,” Bommai said.

Bommai aslos said, “The cabinet expansion issue will be discussed with the party top brass in Delhi. I will go to Delhi when the leadership calls me.”

