3 TPC Extremists Gunned Down In Jharkhand

Security forces gunned down three extremists belonging to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in an encounter in Jharkhand on Saturday, informed police.

Among those killed were a subzonal commander and area commander of the banned militant outfit, reported ANI.

The encounter between the security forces and extremists broke out in the Latehar district of Jharkhand today. The team of security forces who were involved in the encounter involved Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force, Latehar police and other police units.