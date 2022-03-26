3 TPC Extremists Gunned Down In Jharkhand

Security forces gunned down three extremists belonging to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in an encounter in Jharkhand on Saturday, informed police.
Among those killed were a subzonal commander and area commander of the banned militant outfit, reported ANI.
The encounter between the security forces and extremists broke out in the Latehar district of Jharkhand today. The team of security forces who were involved in the encounter involved Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force, Latehar police and other police units.
Police further informed that a search operation is underway in the area after the encounter.
Formed in 2002, TPC is a splinter group of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). It was formed by several cadres who broke away from the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) as it had a domination of Yadav caste in decision making and discriminated Dalits.
TPC comprised mainly non-Yadavs, mostly Mahtos, Ganjhus, Bhokta, Oraon and Kharwars among others. In 2013, TPC killed several maoists in an ambush and took 25 maoists as hostage. Many were later released to their families.