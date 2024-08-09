PM Modi To Visit Landslide-Hit Wayanad Tomorrow

The Chief Minister addressed the influx of clothing donations, noting that around seven tons of clothing had been received at the collection centre in Wayanad, most of which were used and unsuitable for distribution. "There is no need to collect and send materials to the camps. Seven tons of clothing have arrived at the collection centre in Wayanad, but none of it is usable as it consists entirely of used clothes. All seven tons of clothing had to be sent for processing, which has become a nuisance," he stated.