Wayanad Landslide: Mass Burial Of Unidentified Victims Conducted

Puthumala, a village close to Chooralmala, which experienced a devastating landslide in 2019, is now witnessing another tragic event as rescue and relief operations in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad, Kerala, entered their seventh consecutive day on Monday.
According to Kerala Health Ministry, the death toll from the recent landslides stands at 308 as of August 2. Rescue teams have recovered 220 bodies, with 180 people still reported missing as of Sunday.
In response to the disaster, a total of 53 relief camps have been established across Wayanad. These camps have provided shelter to 6,759 individuals, including 1,983 families, 2,501 males, 2,677 females, 1,581 children, and 20 pregnant women.
Specifically, in Meppadi and surrounding gram panchayats, the government has set up 16 camps, comprising 9 shelters and 7 rescue camps, accommodating 2,514 people. This group includes 723 families, 943 males, 972 females, 599 children, and six pregnant women.
Rescue camps have also been established at various locations, including SDMLP School, D-Paul Public School at Kalpetta, RCLP School at Chundel, GHS School near Rippon, WMO College at Muttil, Rippon New Building, and Arappatta.
The landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30 have caused widespread devastation, resulting in significant loss of life and property.
On Sunday night, the district administration conducted a mass burial for the unidentified victims of the landslides, following directives from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The burials were carried out with interfaith prayers, ensuring the formalities were handled with respect and sensitivity.