PM Modi Unveils 109 Game-Changing Seed Varieties to Boost Indian Agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified seed varieties on Sunday, aimed at enhancing farm productivity and increasing farmers' income. These new seed varieties, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), cover 61 different crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.
The unveiling took place at Delhi's Pusa Campus, where Modi interacted with farmers and scientists. The new seed varieties are designed to be more cost-effective for farmers, reducing input costs and improving productivity.
In his address, Modi emphasized the importance of value addition in agriculture and the growing consumer shift towards nutritious and organic foods. He highlighted the role of millets and the benefits of natural farming, acknowledging the increasing demand for organic produce among the public.
Farmers present at the event expressed enthusiasm for the new seed varieties, noting their potential to significantly lower input costs. Modi also recommended that Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) actively inform farmers about these new varieties to maximize their benefits.
Modi praised the scientists for their efforts in developing these innovative crops and stressed the need for continued work to integrate underutilized crops into mainstream agriculture.
The new varieties include improved strains of cereals, millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, and fibre crops for field agriculture, as well as fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants for horticulture.
Since taking office in 2014, Modi has been a proponent of sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices, linking them to broader government initiatives like the Mid-Day Meal scheme and Anganwadi services to address malnutrition across India.