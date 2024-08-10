Wayanad Landslides: PM Modi Chairs Crucial Review Meeting, Assures Centre's Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a critical review meeting after an aerial survey of the devastation caused by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad.
The catastrophic landslides on July 30 claimed over 300 lives, severely impacting the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, State Ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar, were among other dignitaries who attended the meeting.
During the meeting, PM Modi assured all support to the state and survivors in rehabilitation, emphasizing that the central government would fulfill all state requests.
Upon learning about the disaster, PM Modi immediately dispatched a Minister of State to assess the situation and deployed teams from the NDRF, Army, and Air Force for rescue and relief operations. Expressing deep sorrow, the Prime Minister shared his experience of visiting the affected sites and interacting with survivors at a relief camp.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas before visiting the disaster sites for a firsthand review of relief efforts.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has requested the central government to declare the disaster a national emergency. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been sent to assess the situation from August 8 to August 10.
In response to the crisis, the Kerala government has committed to providing immediate assistance to affected families, including a daily allowance of Rs. 300 for up to two individuals per family who have lost their livelihoods.