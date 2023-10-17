PM Modi Unveils 3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 In Mumbai

The Prime Minister talked about the government’s focus on the ship-building and repair sector. He said that indigenous aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant is proof of India's capacity. “India is going to become one of the top five ship-building nations in the coming decade. Our Mantra is ‘Make in India - Make for the world’”, the Prime Minister said. He informed that the government is working to bring together all stakeholders in the sector through maritime clusters. Ship-building and repair centers will be developed in many places. He mentioned that India is already at second place in the field of ship recycling. He also informed about the effort to make the major ports in India carbon-neutral via a net-zero strategy for the sector. “We are moving towards a future where the Blue Economy will be the medium to create a Green Planet”.