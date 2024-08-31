PM Modi Unveils Stamp, Coin Marking 75 Years of Supreme Court

In his address, PM Modi reflected on his recent visit to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court and expressed gratitude for being part of the Supreme Court's 75-year celebrations. He underscored that the Supreme Court’s journey symbolizes the evolution of India as a democracy and a testament to the country’s constitutional values. The Prime Minister praised the judiciary for its pivotal role in protecting fundamental rights and maintaining national integrity, even during periods of turmoil.