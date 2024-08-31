PM Modi Unveils Stamp, Coin Marking 75 Years of Supreme Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on August 31 marking the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India.
During the ceremony, PM Modi unveiled a special stamp and coin commemorating this milestone, celebrating the Court's role in upholding the Constitution and reinforcing India's democratic values.
The two-day conference, organized by the Supreme Court of India, includes five working sessions focused on critical issues such as court infrastructure, inclusive courtrooms, judicial security, case management, and judicial training. The conference aims to address these key areas to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the District Judiciary.
In his address, PM Modi reflected on his recent visit to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court and expressed gratitude for being part of the Supreme Court's 75-year celebrations. He underscored that the Supreme Court’s journey symbolizes the evolution of India as a democracy and a testament to the country’s constitutional values. The Prime Minister praised the judiciary for its pivotal role in protecting fundamental rights and maintaining national integrity, even during periods of turmoil.
PM Modi highlighted the modernization efforts in the judicial system over the past decade, including significant investments in infrastructure. He noted that approximately Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for developing judicial infrastructure, resulting in the creation of more than 7,500 court halls and 11,000 residential units for the District Judiciary.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of technology in the judicial process, mentioning the ongoing third phase of the e-Courts project. This initiative aims to create a unified technology platform incorporating emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to streamline judicial operations and reduce case backlogs.
In discussing recent legal reforms, PM Modi praised the introduction of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which updates India’s criminal laws to reflect modern values and prioritize citizen dignity and justice. He also highlighted new provisions for community service as a punishment for minor crimes and the recognition of electronic and digital records as evidence.
Addressing the issue of women's safety, PM Modi emphasized the government’s efforts to establish fast-track courts and improve the efficiency of the justice system. He stressed the need for active District Monitoring Committees to coordinate between various aspects of the criminal justice system and expedite cases related to atrocities against women.
The Prime Minister concluded his address with a call for continued efforts to modernize the judiciary and ensure that it remains a robust pillar of democracy. He expressed confidence that the discussions at the National Conference would lead to valuable solutions and further enhance the delivery of justice in India.
The event was attended by prominent figures including Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Supreme Court Judges Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice B.R. Gavai, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal, and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.