"Women Play Huge Role in India's Economic Growth": PM Modi

"You must have heard that India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. Women will play a significant role in this achievement," Modi stated. He elaborated on the changes that have been made, highlighting the previously inadequate support systems for women. “Women are the cornerstone of prosperity for every home and family. Yet, there was no one to guarantee support for them. Women lacked property ownership, and if they needed a loan from a bank, they couldn't obtain it. As a result, they were unable to establish their own small businesses. We have made decisions year after year in the interest of women,” he added.