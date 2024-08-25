"Women Play Huge Role in India's Economic Growth": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon on Sunday, underscored the pivotal role women play in India's ambitious journey to become the world's third-largest economy.
Reflecting on past challenges, Modi acknowledged that support for women was limited just a few years ago. However, his government has since made significant strides in enhancing women's rights, including property ownership and access to bank loans.
"You must have heard that India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. Women will play a significant role in this achievement," Modi stated. He elaborated on the changes that have been made, highlighting the previously inadequate support systems for women. “Women are the cornerstone of prosperity for every home and family. Yet, there was no one to guarantee support for them. Women lacked property ownership, and if they needed a loan from a bank, they couldn't obtain it. As a result, they were unable to establish their own small businesses. We have made decisions year after year in the interest of women,” he added.
The Prime Minister celebrated the contributions of Indian women, noting their historical and ongoing impact on societal and national progress. “The women of India have always contributed immensely to building the future of society and the nation. Today, as our country works tirelessly towards development, our women are once again stepping forward,” he said.
During the Sammelan, PM Modi distributed certificates to and felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, recognizing their recent achievement under the current government's third term. He also interacted with Lakhpati Didis from across the country, emphasizing their vital role in the nation’s growth.
In addition, PM Modi announced a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, aimed at benefiting approximately 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). He also disbursed bank loans totaling Rs 5,000 crore, which will aid 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have achieved Lakhpati Didis status, with the government setting a target of reaching three crore Lakhpati Didis.
The Prime Minister’s address and initiatives underscore the government's commitment to empowering women and harnessing their potential as a driving force in India’s economic ascent.