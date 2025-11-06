“PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters: ‘Vote First, Refreshments Later’ in Phase 1 Polls”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on voters in Bihar to turn out in large numbers as the state began polling for the first phase of Assembly elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Today marks the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters in this phase of the Assembly elections to cast their votes with full enthusiasm. I especially congratulate all young voters in the state who are voting for the first time. Remember—vote first, refreshments later!”

बिहार में आज लोकतंत्र के उत्सव का पहला चरण है। विधानसभा चुनावों में इस दौर के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान करें। इस मौके पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के अपने सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष बधाई। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025

As polling began across several constituencies in Bihar under tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged voters to participate in large numbers.

The multi-phase Assembly elections will decide Bihar’s political future, with major parties including the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc vying for power.

Tejashwi Yadav took to X to appeal to the electorate, writing, “My salutations to all the fate-makers of Bihar. Today is an important day for voting. The future course of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press. For the sake of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity, it is essential that you cast your vote.

I appeal to all voters—Gen-Z first-time voters, mothers and sisters, traders, farmers, migrants, students, patients, and every eligible citizen of Bihar—to exercise your right to vote. Bihar’s fortunes will brighten only when each of you votes. Your vote paves the way for Bihar’s progress. Remember, vote first, with due care. All other tasks can wait!”

