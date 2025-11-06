Bihar Phase 1 Assembly Voting Underway: Key Seats See Intense Battles and High Turnout

Voting is currently underway in Bihar for the first phase of the state assembly elections. This phase covers 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates.

The districts going to the polls today include Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Bokaro, and Bhojpur.

Raghopur sees RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav defending his seat, while Mahua features his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting with a new political outfit. In Tarapur, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary seeks re-election. Other notable seats include Alinagar, where singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Lakhisarai, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Mokama remains a key constituency, with JDU strongman Anant Singh contesting despite being under arrest in connection with the murder of his political rival Dular Chand Yadav. Meanwhile, Raghunathpur sees RJD candidate Osama Shah, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, in the fray. These constituencies are expected to witness intense battles and high voter engagement.

The second phase of polling will cover the remaining 122 seats on November 11, with votes from both phases scheduled to be counted on November 14. Election authorities are preparing for smooth polling, and parties are on high alert to mobilise voters across all key constituencies.

