PM Modi Urges People to Visit Ayodhya After Jan 22 Due to Security Reasons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people of Ayodhya to to refrain from visiting the city in large numbers given security and logistical reasons.
The Prime Minister visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday ahead of its inauguration on January 22.
Acknowledging the fact that Ram devotees are eager to be part of the historic day, the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.
He said, "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January."
Stressing that the business of people from across the country and the world coming to Ayodhya had started and would go on till eternity, the prime minister also appealed for a resolve to make town the cleanest in the country.
PM Modi further stressed that Ayodhya has now emerged as one of the major tourist attractions, he appealed to people to make the city cleanest among other cities in the country.
He also encouraged individuals to initiate a campaign for cleanliness at pilgrimage destinations nationwide starting on January 14, which is the day of Makar Sankranti.
Further, the PM urged people to light a 'Ram Jyoti' in their houses on January 22, when the idol consecration at the Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya and celebrate Diwali.
Notably, PM Narendra Modi arrived in a festooned, festive Ayodhya earlier today to unveil a 'new look old' city with an airport, a revamped train station and projects worth Rs 15,700 crore.