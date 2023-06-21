PM Modi Virtually Addresses Nation on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the country on Wednesday on the occasion of International Yoga Day saying India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions and resistances through yoga.
“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,” the PM said.
Later in the day, Modi, who is on a 3-day state visit to the US, is slated to perform yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership.
The UN proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly. At the session, PM Modi had said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition…. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also performed Yoga in Dhubri district to mark the ongoing International Yoga Day celebration.
In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar led the national celebration of Yoga day. Dhankar noted the importance of this year’s theme, and underlined that it reflects the Indian culture’s depth and combined aspirations. “It is ‘Vasudhav Kutumbakam Ke Liye Yoga’, which means one earth, one family and one future and this is the theme of the G20 also which the country is currently chairing,” he stated.
In Jabalpur’s Garrison Ground, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel and state BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma were also present along with the VP.