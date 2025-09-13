PM Modi Visits Manipur Today, First Trip Since 2023 Ethnic Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day tour of the Northeast on Saturday, combining a massive ₹36,000-crore development outlay with a message of reconciliation in conflict-hit Manipur.

His first stop will be Mizoram, from where he will fly to Churachandpur—the Kuki heartland—to address a rally at the aptly named Peace Ground. There, he will launch projects worth ₹7,300 crore. Later in the day, Modi will move to Imphal’s historic Kangla Fort to inaugurate additional projects worth ₹1,200 crore.

The visit carries deep significance as it marks Modi’s first trip to Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023. The violence was triggered by a Manipur High Court order directing the state government to examine the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Fearing that the numerically stronger Meiteis would gain access to reserved jobs and educational seats, the Kuki community staged widespread protests. The unrest spiralled into large-scale ethnic violence, shattering a decade-long spell of peace in the state.

Modi is also likely to meet people displaced by the Meitei-Kuki conflict who continue to live in relief camps. An official statement said his engagements reflect the Prime Minister’s commitment to “inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur.”

Since May 2023, ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people, culminating in Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9. President’s Rule was imposed four days later, on February 13.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his maiden visit to the state in 29 months of unrest, tensions remain palpable. The Coordination Committee (CorCom)—an umbrella body of six banned Meitei insurgent groups—has announced a statewide shutdown, denouncing the Centre’s policies as a “proxy war.” CorCom has also boycotted each of Modi’s earlier visits.

Adding to the uncertainty, the IMD has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms during the tour. Officials have deployed more than 10,000 security and disaster management personnel, including police, CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles, to secure the venues in Churachandpur and Imphal.

“Peace is not only the absence of violence but also the presence of trust, harmony and reconciliation. The Prime Minister’s visit will pave the way for peace, normalcy and accelerated growth,” Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said, describing Manipur as not just a border state but “a central pillar of India’s Act East Policy, a gateway to Southeast Asia, and a proud guardian of India’s diversity.”

In Mizoram, Modi will inaugurate the ₹8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang rail line, connecting the state capital Aizawl with the Indian Railways network for the first time. He will also flag off three express trains, including a Rajdhani Express. Another key project in the pipeline is the Chhimtuipui river bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha route, expected to provide all-weather connectivity and cut travel time by two hours. The bridge is part of India’s Kaladan Multimodal Transit strategy to boost cross-border trade.

From Manipur, the Prime Minister will travel to Assam to take part in events marking the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

