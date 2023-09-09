PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent G20 Member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited the African Union (AU) to be a permanent member in the G20 Summit which is being hosted by India this time.
He invited the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar escorted Assoumani to his seat. Following this, PM Modi and Assoumani shared a warm hug.
PM Modi in his speech said, "With support from all of you, I invite the African Union to join the G20.”
"In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India has proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we are all in agreement on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)...," he further added.
Thereafter, the African Union became a permanent member at the G20.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South."
It is to be mentioned that PM Modi welcomed all the G20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam summit venue with a handshake in which a replica of the Konark Wheel, originally from the Sun Temple in Puri, Odisha was used in the backdrop.
This remarkable wheel, constructed during the 13th century under the rule of King Narasimhadeva-I, features 24 spokes and has also been incorporated into the Indian Tricolour. It symbolizes India's profound historical knowledge, advanced civilization, and architectural mastery.