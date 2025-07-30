PM Modi’s Lok Sabha Address: 5 Big Quotes That Stood Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a fiery and combative speech in the Lok Sabha, wrapping up the hours-long debate on Operation Sindoor, India’s military offensive against Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. From calling out foreign interference to invoking historical blunders, PM Modi made several bold assertions targeting both adversaries abroad and opponents at home.

Here are the top five takeaways from the Prime Minister’s speech:

1. No Power on Earth Told India to Stop: Modi Rebuts Trump Mediation Claim

PM Modi firmly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recurring claims of attempting to mediate between India and Pakistan during the conflict. Modi said that although US Vice President JD Vance tried to reach him on May 9, he couldn’t respond as he was occupied in war-room meetings.

“The Vice President informed me that Pakistan was preparing for a big attack. I told him—if that is their plan, they will pay a heavy price. We will answer bullets with cannonballs,” Modi declared.

“No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor,” he added, pushing back against all insinuations of diplomatic pressure.

2. ‘Bas Karo… Bahut Mara’: Modi Claims Pakistan Pleaded to Stop Attacks

In perhaps the most dramatic moment of his address, PM Modi claimed that following India’s strikes on terror infrastructure, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had called his Indian counterpart pleading, “Bas karo, bahut mara…” (“Stop, you’ve hit us enough”).

Modi said Indian forces dismantled terror launchpads across Pakistan and neutralized around 1,000 drones and missiles launched in retaliation, all intercepted mid-air by Indian defence systems. “Pakistan was brought to its knees,” he said.

3. Indus Waters Treaty Put in Abeyance: ‘Corrected Nehru’s Historic Blunder’

Linking the military response to long-standing diplomatic issues, PM Modi said the government had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack—a move he described as correcting “one of independent India’s biggest strategic blunders.”

Modi blamed India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for “gifting away” 80% of the Indus river waters to Pakistan. “What kind of diplomacy is this?” Modi asked, accusing the Congress of habitually compromising national interests.

“India has firmly conveyed: blood and water cannot flow together,” he said, as Congress members protested.

4. ‘Why No Tharoor or Tewari?’: Modi Taunts Congress Silence in Debate

Taking a sly dig at the Congress, Modi questioned why senior leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari did not speak during the Operation Sindoor debate.

“Those who consider themselves big leaders were kept out of the discussion. Perhaps they’ve even been barred from speaking in Parliament. This mindset must go,” he said, without directly naming them.

His comments were seen as a jibe at internal Congress divisions and its strategy during the national security debate.

5. ‘Terrorists Are Crying, So Is the Opposition’: Modi on Critics of Sindoor

PM Modi slammed the Opposition for repeatedly questioning military operations, whether it was the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, or now Operation Sindoor.

“Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying, and seeing them cry, some people here are crying too,” he quipped. “Waah re bayan bahaduron! You always find new excuses to oppose.”

Modi claimed the nation stood united behind the armed forces while a handful of political leaders were trying to gain mileage by sowing doubt. “Not just me, the entire country is laughing at you,” he concluded.