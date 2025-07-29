"Only 22 Minutes for India to Avenge April 22 Attack": PM Modi on Op. Sindoor

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, declaring it a "Vijay Utsav" for the nation and a testament to India’s military might and unity. The Prime Minister also lauded the bravery of the Indian armed forces and said their swift and decisive action had made every citizen proud.

“The victory of Operation Sindoor belongs to every Indian. Our armed forces sent a strong message to the enemies of India. The entire country is celebrating this moment as a Vijay Utsav,” said PM Modi in his address to the lower house.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister called it a "deeply disturbing conspiracy" aimed at inciting communal violence by targeting innocent civilians on religious grounds. He, however, praised the Indian public for not falling prey to the designs of terrorists. “The people of this country defeated their agenda through unity and restraint. I thank every citizen for showing such maturity,” he said.

In a strongly worded statement, PM Modi said that “revenge for April 22 was taken within just 22 minutes,” asserting that Indian forces successfully destroyed terrorist camps located inside Pakistan. “Our military was given a free hand. It was clearly conveyed in the meeting that the armed forces would decide when, where, and how to respond,” he said, underlining the strategic freedom granted to the military during the operation.

Taking a swipe at political critics, Modi said he had come to Parliament “to show a mirror to those who failed to recognise India’s stance during Operation Sindoor.” He thanked the people for their overwhelming support during the crisis. “I am indebted to the people of this country and deeply thankful for the strength they give me,” he added.

In a sharp remark aimed at Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, “India launched such a decisive strike that several Pakistani airbases are still in the ICU. The terrorists have been reduced to dust.”

The Prime Minister’s address marked a forceful assertion of India’s national security posture and drew wide applause from the treasury benches. Operation Sindoor, whose details remain largely classified, has been projected as one of the most successful counter-terror operations in recent times.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi asserted that the mission showcased the strength ofAtmanirbhar Bharat to the world through the successful deployment of indigenous drones and missiles, which he said exposed the vulnerabilities of Pakistan's defence systems.

Speaking during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said India had communicated its objective clearly to the Pakistan Army before launching the operation, and that goal, he affirmed, was achieved with 100 per cent success. "The intent was clear, the action precise, and the outcome decisive," he stated.

Only Three Nations Backed Pakistan

Highlighting India’s global standing during the conflict, PM Modi revealed that out of 193 countries, only three extended any support to Pakistan. “No country in the world tried to stop India from acting in its self-defence. The world stood with us,” Modi declared, adding that India’s diplomatic and military clarity was on full display during the crisis.

Modi: Congress Showed Irresponsibility During National Grief

In a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of politicising a national tragedy. “Even as innocent people were being killed in the Pahalgam attack, Congress leaders were busy indulging in petty politics and enjoying themselves,” he said. “Their irresponsibility and insensitivity were demoralising to our security forces.”

He further criticised certain sections for pushing what he described as “Pakistan’s false propaganda,” and said that despite the armed forces clearly communicating facts, some political figures continued to cast doubt on the mission.

India's Strategic Maturity

PM Modi clarified that the decision to halt Operation Sindoor was taken solely by India after achieving its operational objectives. "Not a single world leader asked us to stop. Our actions were precise and non-escalatory, just as we had committed,” he said, adding that this displayed India’s strategic maturity and clarity of purpose.

He also recounted a critical moment on the night of May 9, when the U.S. Vice President tried to contact him urgently. “When I returned the call, he warned of a major Pakistani attack. I told him clearly, if Pakistan fires bullets, we will respond with bombs. And we did,” Modi said. “By the morning of May 10, Pakistan’s military capabilities had been decimated.”

India’s Resolve Has Changed

The Prime Minister revealed that on May 9 alone, Pakistan launched nearly 1,000 missiles and drones at India, but Indian air defences neutralised the threat mid-air. “Earlier, terror masterminds used to sleep peacefully after an attack. Now they know India will strike back hard,” he said.

PM Modi also revealed that Pakistan’s Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) had called during the operation pleading for a ceasefire. “They said, ‘Stop it, we’ve taken enough hits,’” Modi stated in the House, adding that it was proof that India’s response had rattled its adversary.

A Safe Return for Every Soldier:

Responding to concerns about a captured BSF jawan, the Prime Minister noted, “Some thought this would embarrass the government. But we ensured that he returned safely. That is our commitment to every soldier.”

PM Modi concluded his address by reaffirming India’s path forward: “While India is marching ahead with self-reliance, Congress is busy importing issues from Pakistan just to stay politically relevant. But the people of this country see through it.”

The Prime Minister's speech drew strong support from the treasury benches, as he framed Operation Sindoor not only as a military victory but also as a symbolic moment in India's emergence as a decisive and self-reliant global power.

PM Modi said that while India is progressing rapidly towards self-reliance, Congress is becoming increasingly dependent on Pakistan for political issues.

“On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.

He further alleged that Congress has effectively given a clean chit to Pakistan. “The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making,” Modi stated.

