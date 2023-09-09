PM Modi's Nameplate Sends 'Bharat' Message At G20 Summit Opening

Amid the ongoing Bharat versus India controversy, the nameplate in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit bore the inscription "Bharat."
The move has raised speculations that the upcoming special session of Parliament, scheduled for later this month, may be geared towards formalizing the renaming of India to Bharat.
Furthermore, the term "Bharat" found its place in a G20 booklet designed for foreign delegates, titled "Bharat, The Mother of Democracy."
The booklet asserts that "Bharat" is the country's official name, citing its presence in the Constitution and historical discussions dating back to 1946-48.
The Opposition has launched a scathing critique of the central government over this issue, with members of the INDIA bloc accusing the Narendra Modi administration of "distorting history and dividing India."
In a robust counterattack, BJP leaders have retorted by labeling the Opposition as anti-national and anti-constitutional, citing Article 1 of the Constitution.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his satisfaction with the decision to use 'Bharat,' deeming it a substantial step against a colonial mindset. He emphasized, "This should have happened earlier. It gives me great satisfaction. 'Bharat' is our introduction, and we are proud of it."