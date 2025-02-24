PM Modi’s Packed Schedule: From Madhya Pradesh to Assam in a Single Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daily schedule is a testament to the immense responsibility that comes with leading a nation. Unlike a state leader who focuses on a specific region, a Prime Minister must cater to the needs and expectations of every state and Union Territory. Often, this means attending multiple official engagements across different parts of the country in a single day.

Today was yet another example of Modi’s relentless pace. He began his morning in Madhya Pradesh, had lunch in Bihar, and is set to conclude his day with dinner in Assam.

At present, the Prime Minister is in Guwahati, where he participated in the 'Jhumoir Binondini' cultural event at Sarusajai Stadium. Tomorrow, he will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0, a key investment summit aimed at boosting economic growth in the region.

However, before arriving in Assam, Modi had already addressed crucial events in two other states. His day started in Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated an investment summit and had breakfast. From there, he moved to Bihar, where he virtually transferred financial aid to eligible farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. This nationwide initiative ensures that direct benefit transfers (DBT) reach farmers across various states. During this event, he also had lunch in Bihar before flying to Assam.

Upon landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Modi proceeded directly to Sarusajai Stadium in a grand roadshow. There, he witnessed an electrifying performance of Jhumur dance, presented by a record 8,800 artists—a vibrant display of Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

From the central part of the country to the Northeast, Modi’s cross-country journey today highlights the relentless demands of his role. Tomorrow, his focus will shift to economic development as he inaugurates the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati.

For a Prime Minister, such an intense schedule is not just routine—it is a challenge in itself. But for Modi, it is yet another day in his tireless commitment to governance.