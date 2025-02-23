Himanta Biswa Sarma Outlines Schedule for ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ Event

Assam is set to host the grand cultural extravaganza, ‘Jhumoir Binandini’, at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium on February 24 (Monday), promising an evening of vibrant celebrations and cultural magnificence.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion, stringent security measures have been put in place, ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated gathering. The event promises a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring vibrant performances, inspiring addresses, and a spectacular laser display that will highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Briefing on the schedule for the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the event is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm. However, attendees must arrive at Sarusajai by 3:30 pm, as security checks and frisking procedures will take time due to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sarma said, “The event will start at 5:30 PM. People attending the event must reach Sarusajai by 3:30 PM, as security checks and frisking operations will take time owing to PM Modi's arrival. First, the Prime Minister will tour the Sarusajai field in a special vehicle, greeting all participants as well as the general public. After that, I will deliver a brief speech, followed by the Prime Minister’s address."

The evening will then come alive with a vibrant performance of the traditional Jhumoor dance. This will be followed by a mesmerizing laser show, showcasing one of Assam’s rich cultural themes, adding a spectacular visual touch to the celebrations, added the Chief Minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned that esteemed guests including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita among others will attend the event.

He stated, “61 Heads of Missions will witness the mega ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event in Guwahati tomorrow. They will land at the Jorhat airport this evening and then travel to Kaziranga National Park. On Monday morning, they will enjoy the flora and fauna of the national park. The idea behind taking the heads of missions to Kaziranga is to promote Assam's immense tourism potential and withdraw all kinds of travel restrictions to Assam.”

“From Kaziranga, they will move towards Guwahati to attend the event tomorrow evening and the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit starting Tuesday,” he added.