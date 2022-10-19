PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit Tripura, Arunachal on Oct 27-28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Northeastern states of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh on October 27 and 28.

However, the final tour schedule of the Prime Minister is yet to be finalised.

“If the prime minister goes to Arunachal Pradesh on October 27, he will visit Tripura on October 28 or else he will be here on October 27,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

In Tripura, PM Narendra Modi will hold a public rally and also lay foundation stones of some projects.

Notably, assembly elections in Tripura are likely to be held in the first half of next year.

On the other hand, during his Arunachal Pradesh trip, the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport.