RaGa Slams PM Modi Over Caste Census and Reservation Issues at Dhanbad Rally

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to block the caste census in India. Speaking at a large public rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Gandhi emphasized that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are committed to ensuring the caste census is carried out.
Gandhi also made key announcements, stating that the 50% cap on reservations will be lifted. He promised an increase in reservations for tribals, Dalits, and backward classes, with 28% for tribals, 12% for Dalits, and 27% for backward classes, if the INDIA bloc is reelected in Jharkhand. He highlighted the significant population of OBCs (50%), Dalits (15%), and tribals (8%) in the country, asserting that despite their numbers, these groups have minimal participation in decision-making.
According to Gandhi, the caste census is crucial to understand the distribution of wealth and the number of backward, tribal, and Dalit people in the country. He predicted that the caste census would usher in a "new era of revolutionary politics."
The Congress leader also accused the BJP of gradually taking away forest lands from tribals. He reaffirmed the INDIA bloc’s stance that tribal communities have the primary right over water, land, and forests. Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi for not engaging with the poor, farmers, Dalits, and tribals, instead focusing on business tycoons like Adani and Ambani.
Highlighting the discontent among India’s youth and women, Gandhi blamed rising unemployment and inflation for their unhappiness. He criticized Modi's imposition of GST, stating it unfairly burdens the poor.
Expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc’s victory, Gandhi promised that their government would prioritize farmers, laborers, small traders, and the poor.
He urged the people of Jharkhand to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates and ensure their success by large margins. Gandhi also reaffirmed the bloc’s seven guarantees for the state, pledging to fulfill them once they take power.