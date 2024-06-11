PM Urges Supporters To Remove "Modi Ka Parivar" Tag From Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his supporters to remove the "Modi Ka Parivar" suffix from their social media handles, stating that the recent victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively conveyed the intended message.
During the election campaign, a significant number of BJP members and supporters adopted the label "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) on social media platforms in March, in response to opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks about the prime minister's familial status. PM Modi had countered by asserting that the people of India constitute his family.
In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude and stated, "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation."
He continued, "With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken."
PM Modi also updated his profile and header photos on X, featuring images from his first day in office and his government's swearing-in ceremony for the third term. This move signals a transition as the nation continues its journey forward under his leadership.