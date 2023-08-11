Northeast is Our "Jigar Ka Tukda", Says PM Modi; Assures Peace In Manipur Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the debate on the no-confidence motion against his government on Thursday, described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.
"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.
The prime minister also assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.
“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” he said.
PM Modi also appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.
Further, he asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.
"I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.
He further said that serious crimes against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable.
“The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence," he added.
Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said, “If the motions would have not been moved, we (the government) could not be able to speak this much.”
Meanwhile, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during the prime minister’s reply to the motion of no confidence.
The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.