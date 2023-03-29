Police Crackdown an Attack on Sikh Community, Says Amritpal in New Video

A video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has surfaced on the internet on March 29. This is the first time that any statement came from Singh after the police launched a crackdown against him on 18 March.

The video was released on Akaal Channel. In the video he says that he managed to escape from the police on 18 March and he is safe. He said he is not afraid of surrendering.

The fugitive said if the Punjab government wanted only to arrest him, they would have come to his home and he would have given up. He claimed the police action against him was an "attack" on the Sikh community.

“We need to understand, this isn't about my arrest alone. This is an attack on the Sikh community as a whole. I was not afraid of being arrested earlier and I'm not afraid now,” Singh said.

He further added that the government has followed the oppressive policies of Beant Singh's government from earlier, by imprisoning Sikh youngsters.

Moreover, Singh has urged Akal Takht Jathedar to call for a Sarbar Khalsa which is gathering of the entire Sikh community on Baisakhi.

On Monday, the bodyguard of Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

According to sources, the bodyguard was identified as Barinder Singh.

Earlier on March 22, a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant was issued against Amritpal Singh.