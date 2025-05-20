Poonch Brigade’s Lightning Response: A Turning Point in LoC Engagements

In response to recent cross-border hostilities, the Indian Army launched a series of coordinated operations under the banner of Operation SINDOOR, following a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. The Army’s response began with targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure, with six out of nine identified locations opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor reported neutralized in initial action.

Military sources indicate that the operation, which involved precision engagement and phased escalation, was initiated after sustained aggression from across the Line of Control (LoC). While the Army initially focused on terror-linked sites, the offensive reportedly expanded to include military assets on the Pakistani side after civilian areas in India came under indiscriminate fire.

One notable aspect of the operation was the deployment of Army Air Defence units in countering drone swarm threats, which officials say were effectively intercepted. This marks one of the first reported uses of such coordinated aerial defences in a LoC context.

Unofficial estimates suggest significant casualties on the Pakistani side, although independent verification of figures remains ongoing. The Indian Army has not publicly released confirmed numbers but stated that intelligence agencies are currently assessing the extent of damage inflicted.

While Operation SINDOOR has been temporarily suspended, Army officials maintain that forces remain on high alert. Any further escalation, they say, will be met with “appropriate response measures.”

