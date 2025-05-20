Indian Balochs Call for Parliament Debate on Balochistan, Seek PM’s Support

The Baloch community in India has made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India to take up the issue of Balochistan both nationally and globally. Urging a formal debate in the Indian Parliament, the Baloch Welfare Association (India) has called for New Delhi’s unequivocal support to their long-standing demand for a free and democratic Balochistan.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the association requested that the Indian government push for a Parliamentary resolution recognizing the Baloch freedom struggle as legitimate. They also sought permission to establish a Balochistan Representative Office (or Embassy) in India to facilitate political, diplomatic, and cultural engagements.

“The Baloch people have lived in India for centuries. Our ancestors fought alongside Indian revolutionaries during the freedom struggle. Our love for India is not new—it is inherited, lived, and cherished across generations,” the letter states, underscoring the deep historic ties between the Baloch and Indian people.

The letter also highlighted the symbolic legacy of two prominent Baloch figures: Kadu Makrani, a revered freedom fighter who led a rebellion against British forces in Gujarat and attained martyrdom in 1878, and Nawab Bahadur Khan Baloch of Uttar Pradesh, known for his contribution to harmony and civic life in Indian society.

The community expressed that a free Balochistan would not only uplift the persecuted Baloch people but also strategically benefit India’s long-term interests in South Asia. They noted that Balochistan remains gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis under Pakistani military occupation, marked by enforced disappearances, torture, extra-judicial killings, and suppression of dissent—atrocities that have been documented by international human rights bodies, albeit with little follow-up action.

In a significant plea, the association also urged the Indian government to grant asylum and humanitarian protection to Baloch political exiles and refugees facing persecution. They further requested official recognition of the Baloch Welfare Association as the unified democratic voice of Indian Balochs and sought inclusion in national consultations on security, civil society engagement, and media discourse.

“We are proud brothers and sisters of the Indian people, connected through shared history, values, and culture. New Delhi’s support can change the fate of millions of oppressed Balochs and reaffirm India’s global role as a defender of truth and justice,” the letter concluded, raising passionate slogans: “Jai Hind! Long Live India! Long Live Free Balochistan! Long Live Baloch-India Brotherhood!”

In a separate communication to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the association lauded his recent remarks on Balochistan being the sacred home of Hinglaj Mata Mandir—a revered Shakti Peeth known as Nani Mandir among Balochs. “We dream of a day when Indians will freely visit the holy Shakti-peeth in the heart of Balochistan. This vision of peace and spiritual connection can become a reality with India’s continued support,” the letter read.

The impassioned appeal by Indian Balochs has added a powerful voice to the growing international discourse on Balochistan, urging India to play a leading role in supporting justice, human rights, and regional stability.

