Poonch Tragedy: Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Martyred in Mortar Attack by Pakistan Army

In a tragic turn of events, 32-year-old Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, a brave soldier from Haryana’s Palwal district, was martyred during intense cross-border artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army. The incident occurred shortly after the Indian Armed Forces successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dinesh, a native of Mohammadpur village in Palwal, joined the army in 2014 and was recently promoted to Lance Naik. At the time of his sacrifice, he was posted in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, where he had been part of a patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) with four other soldiers. Tragically, during the mortar shelling, Dinesh was killed in the line of duty.

His father, Daya Ram Sharma, received the heartbreaking news early in the morning. “We were informed that Dinesh, along with four other soldiers, was patrolling along the LoC and died in the mortar shelling. The entire nation is proud of him, and his sacrifice will be remembered. He was a brave soldier,” he said through a veil of sorrow. Dinesh's final rites will be held on Thursday, with the entire village and the nation mourning the loss of a courageous son.

Dinesh was the eldest of five brothers, and his family has a long-standing tradition of serving the nation. His two younger brothers, Kapil and Hardut, have been recruited as 'Agniveers,' and his youngest brother Pushpender is currently a student, while another brother, Vishnu, is a farmer. Dinesh’s wife, Seema, an advocate, is expecting their third child. The couple already has a son and a daughter.

In a poignant statement, Dinesh’s grieving father expressed, “I will allow Dinesh’s son to join the army, to carry forward the legacy of his father. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The loss has left a void not just within his family, but also within the heart of the nation. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda paid tribute to Dinesh on social media, writing, “I salute his martyrdom and offer deep condolences for the bereaved family in the hour of grief.”

The White Knight Corps, in a heartfelt message, also paid tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, tweeting: “#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.”

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar’s martyrdom will forever be etched in the memories of his family, his community, and the entire nation. His courage and ultimate sacrifice serve as a shining example of the valour and selflessness of India’s armed forces.

