After Mock Drills and Missile Strikes, Is India Preparing for a Full-Scale War?

With tensions at an all-time high between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, signs point to the possibility of a major military confrontation in the coming days. India’s swift and severe responses—ranging from missile strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ to suspending the Indus Water Treaty, halting trade and postal services, and cutting diplomatic ties—are being seen not as the main event, but as a prelude to a potentially decisive strike.

Sources indicate that India's aggressive posture and intensified military preparedness could lead to a full-scale attack on Pakistan, possibly on May 10 or 11. Speculation gained further momentum after former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, publicly stated that an Indian offensive could follow Russia’s Victory Day on May 9. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the celebrations in Moscow, but abruptly cancelled, hinting at India’s heightened state of alert. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also opted out, with only the Defence Secretary now expected to represent India.

On May 7, India is set to conduct a nationwide mock drill involving 244 districts, aimed at training civilians in wartime safety protocols. This includes awareness sessions, siren tests, and war-readiness exercises—activities not seen since the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which erupted just four days after a similar drill.

Adding to the growing sense of urgency, Indian Air Force jets recently conducted high-intensity drills on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing low-altitude flypasts, day-and-night landings, and combat manoeuvres—proof of India’s operational readiness.

In Pakistan, the sense of impending conflict is palpable. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif expressed fears of an imminent Indian strike along the Line of Control, vowing retaliation if provoked. "There are credible reports that India can attack anytime," he stated from Islamabad.

As diplomatic ties deteriorate and military movements intensify, analysts warn that the subcontinent is inching toward a dangerous flashpoint. While no official declaration of war has been made, the mood on both sides of the border suggests that South Asia may be on the brink of its most serious confrontation in decades.

