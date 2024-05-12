National

On Mother's Day, PM Modi Receives Portrait of Late Mother at Bengal Rally

Expressing gratitude, PM Modi highlighted that while the West celebrates Mother's Day, in India, mothers are revered every day of the year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heart-touching gift on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day during a public rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday.

A portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Patel, was presented to him by two young individuals. Expressing gratitude, PM Modi highlighted that while the West celebrates Mother's Day, in India, mothers are revered every day of the year.

PM Modi said, “The people in the rally are here who made the picture of my mother. The people in 'West' celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year. I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. SPG people take photos of my mother from both people. I want to thank both of you.”

He also asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portrait of his mother (brought as gifts) from two young people.

The first portrait depicted PM Modi sitting at his mother's feet, while the second showed them seated together with his mother's hands were on his son's (PM) shoulder, symbolizing their close bond.

