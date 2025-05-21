Post-Operation Sindoor, India Launches Global Diplomatic Blitz Against Terrorism

In a major diplomatic push following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, the Government of India has dispatched seven all-party delegations of Members of Parliament to key global capitals starting May 23, with the goal of presenting a united national front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The outreach mission, spanning 25 countries, includes visits to all 15 current members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), along with five nations set to become future UNSC members and other strategically influential countries. A total of 51 political leaders, including sitting MPs, former ministers from across the political spectrum, and eight former ambassadors, are participating in this 10-day diplomatic initiative.

The delegations are being led by senior parliamentarians such as Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Baijayant Panda, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule, and Shrikant Eknath Shinde. The entire programme is being coordinated by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who released the complete list of delegates and their assigned countries shortly after the announcement.

During a briefing with the delegations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the rationale behind selecting the participating countries. "We are going to all countries that are members of the UNSC... We are also going to five other countries that will become members of the UNSC in the days to come," Misri said, as cited by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Explaining the urgency and strategic reasoning behind this initiative, Sarangi highlighted that Pakistan remains a UNSC member for the next 17 months, during which it is expected to exploit the global platform to push its false anti-India narrative. “So, it is essential now — and our government rightly thought — that MPs of different parties should visit these different countries together and present our narrative to the bureaucracy and political representatives there... and we condemn Pakistan's approach of promoting terrorism,” she said.

Sarangi added, “This is our responsibility. We want to give a message that India stands united against terrorism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to ensuring the security of 140 crore Indians and maintains zero tolerance to terrorism.”

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian personnel. The retaliatory strikes by the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of nearly 100 terrorists.

This global diplomatic outreach is seen as a significant move to counter Pakistan’s propaganda on international platforms and to assert India’s unwavering stance against terrorism.

