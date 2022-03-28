Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Pramod Sawant was sworn-in as the chief minister of Goa for the second consecutive term on Monday.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath of office to Sawant in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near the state capital Panaji.

Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar, Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte and Priol MLA Govind Gaude take oath as ministers in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.



Prime Minister Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis were among those who attended the event.



Sawant took the oath in Konkani language. This is his second term as the state's chief minister. He became the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

