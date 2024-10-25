Pranabjyoti Nath Appointed as Kerala's New Chief Electoral Officer

Typically, when a CEO is appointed, the ECI requires them to be relieved of other state government duties to avoid conflicts of interest, particularly once the model code of conduct is enforced. In a previous instance, the Kerala government had requested that Kaul retain his additional responsibilities due to a shortage of officers at the secretary level, a request the ECI permitted until the notification for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after which Kaul stepped down from his additional roles.