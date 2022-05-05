Prashant Kishor To Begin 3000-km ‘Padyatra’ to Uplift Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he will carry out a ‘padyatra’ beginning October 2 for the upliftment of Bihar.

Announcing his “Jan Suraj” poll campaign in the state, Prashant Kishor said, “I will start a 3000-km padyatra from West Champaran Gandhi Ashram on October 2 with the aim to cover most of Bihar.”

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said that they will reach out to people at their offices, knock on their doors to understand them, understand their issues and expectations.

He further stated that he would not launch a party right now.

Also Read: Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Darrang District

"I am going to talk to around 17,000-18,000 people, who are aware of the problems in Bihar, and try to bring them on a single platform. We should be able to complete the process by August-September,” he said.

"If they think that a political platform needs to be launched to achieve the desired goals, we will decide on the same then. However, it won't be Prashant Kishor's party, it will be the people's party,” he further added.

On Monday, Prashant Kishor caused ripples in Bihar politics with a cryptic tweet that it is time for him to go to the people to better understand their issues and the path of "Jan Suraj" (people's good governance).

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar," he tweeted.