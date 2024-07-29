Prashant Kishor To Launch New Pol Party on Oct 2; Anand Mishra Joins Campaign

In a significant political development, election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor announced on Sunday his plans to launch a new political party on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This move comes ahead of the Bihar assembly polls slated for 2025.
Speaking at the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan event held at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna, Kishor revealed that the party would be officially founded on October 2, with an initial cadre of over one lakh office bearers. Kishor emphasized a unique approach by stating he would not lead the party; instead, leaders will be elected from their respective assembly constituencies.
Expressing confidence in his new venture, Kishor predicted a successful performance in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The event also saw notable figures joining the Jan Suraaj campaign, including Dr. Jagriti, the granddaughter of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Anand Mishra, an independent candidate from Buxar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and Professor Rambali Singh Chandravanshi, all of whom praised Kishor's vision for development in Bihar.
Earlier, a press release from the JSP said, "On October 2, 2024, Jan Suraj Abhiyan is going to form a political party. To prepare for this, a total of 8 separate state-level meetings of more than 1.5 lakh officials associated with the campaign across Bihar are being organized. In these meetings, the process of formation of the party, its leadership, constitution and priorities of the party will be decided with all the officials."
"In this sequence, the first meeting is being organized in Patna on 28 July, in which all the district and block level officials are participating. The second meeting will be held on August 4, in which all the youth officials associated with Jan Suraj will participate," it added.