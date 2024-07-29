Prashant Kishor To Launch New Pol Party on Oct 2; Anand Mishra Joins Campaign

Earlier, a press release from the JSP said, "On October 2, 2024, Jan Suraj Abhiyan is going to form a political party. To prepare for this, a total of 8 separate state-level meetings of more than 1.5 lakh officials associated with the campaign across Bihar are being organized. In these meetings, the process of formation of the party, its leadership, constitution and priorities of the party will be decided with all the officials."