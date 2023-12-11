Preserving India's Rich Heritage: 3697 Ancient Monuments Under ASI's Care

There are 3697 ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance under the care and maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country. Conservation and restoration of these monuments and sites including ancient temples and monasteries is a regular process and is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources.
Conservation of (i) Priest house at Ramnagar, Karvi, (ii) Stone temple, Ganesh bagh at Karvi and (iii) Temple in centre of tank at Karvi in Chitrakoot District have been undertaken by ASI.
The Ministry of Tourism has launched a scheme called Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations. As per the SD2.0 scheme guidelines, the State Governments/UT Administrations prepare a State Perspective Plan (SPP) analysing tourism potential of various destinations based on the features like major tourism attractions, oﬀerings, connectivity, current tourism eco system, state support etc.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Tourism in consultation with the respective State Government/UT Administration selects destinations for development.
The Ministry of Tourism has notiﬁed 55 destinations in the country for development under the scheme.
It may be mentioned that of the 55 destinations, the Ministry of Tourism has enlisted two destinations from Assam's Jorhat and Kokrajhar districts.