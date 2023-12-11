Railway and Road Infrastructure Projects in North Eastern Region | Explained

As on April 1, 2023, 19 railway infrastructure projects, falling fully / partly in North Eastern States, covering a total length of 1909 km at a cost of Rs. 81,941 crore are at different stages of planning/approval/execution. Out of these, 482 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs. 37,713 cores has been incurred upto March, 2023.
During 2014-23, 1618 km sections (377 km New Line, 972 km Gauge Conversion and 269 km Doubling), falling fully/ partly in North Eastern Region have been commissioned at an average rate of 179.78 km per year, which is 170% more than average annual commissioning during 2009-14 (66.6 km per year).
Road projects:
A total of 4950 km of National Highway Network has been developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways during last nine years (i.e. 2014-2023) at a cost of Rs.41,459 crore in North Eastern Region.
In addition, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) has sanctioned 77 road projects amounting to Rs 3372.58 crore.
The total approved outlay for the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 is Rs.8139.50 crore and the details of the specific components of the NESID Schemeinter-alia, include NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (Other than road infrastructure).
The allocation of funds for the NESIDS-Road and NESIDS-Other Than Road Infrastructure (OTRI) components is Rs.2491.00 crore for the year 2023-24.The details of State-wise utilization of funds under the two components of the NESID Scheme are at Annexure. The data regarding district wise utilization of funds under the said Scheme is not maintained centrally by the MDoNER.
The approved outlay for the ‘Schemes of NEC’ for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 is Rs.3202.70 crore. The ‘Schemes of NEC’ has got three components, namely, Focused Development Component-30%, Central Agency Component-28% and State Normative Component- 42%for new sanctions.While the Focused Development Component is aimed at development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in NER, the Central Agency Component is aimed at projects of iconic/ regional nature. Under the State Normative Component, States can propose Projects as per their need and priorities.
Benefits of Railway and Road infrastructure projects in the North East Region, inter-alia, include integration of people of North-East with the mainstream of the country, faster movement of essential goods and agriculture products, increase in employment opportunities for the people of this region, socio-economic development of the area, development of tourism industry and increase in industrial activities in the region and thereby boosting the overall economy of the North-Eastern States.
This information was given by the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan here on Monday.
The Chief Minister and the Union Minister for Railways had discussion on the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam.
The Union Minister for Railways, Vaishnaw also gave insights on the Government of Assam's newly released Semiconductor Policy.
Later taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Had an excellent discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji regarding the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam. His insights on our newly released Semiconductor Policy were immensely valuable."