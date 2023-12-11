Railway and Road Infrastructure Projects in North Eastern Region | Explained

The approved outlay for the ‘Schemes of NEC’ for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 is Rs.3202.70 crore. The ‘Schemes of NEC’ has got three components, namely, Focused Development Component-30%, Central Agency Component-28% and State Normative Component- 42%for new sanctions.While the Focused Development Component is aimed at development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in NER, the Central Agency Component is aimed at projects of iconic/ regional nature. Under the State Normative Component, States can propose Projects as per their need and priorities.