President Droupadi Murmu Conferred Highest Civilian Award of Suriname

The President of Inida, in a tweet said, “I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star." This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honor to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries.”Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4. Murmu was received by the President Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the Johan Adolf Pengel International airport with full state honours.

Murmur also held delegation level talks with the President of Suriname. Both the Presidents discussed ways to deepen India-Suriname relations and held wide ranging discussions on multiple areas including defence, agriculture, IT and capacity building. Both the countries also exchanged four MoUs in various fields including health and agriculture.

Special covers of stamps to mark 150 years of arrival of Indians in Suriname were also presented to President Murmu on the occasion.