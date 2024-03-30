President Murmu Honors 5 Icons with Bharat Ratna, Including Former PMs & LK Advani

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the esteemed Bharat Ratna upon five distinguished individuals, including two former Prime Ministers posthumously and veteran BJP leader LK Advani, during a ceremony held on Saturday.
The recipients were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions to the nation, with the Bharat Ratna being India's highest civilian honor.
Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur was also posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. His son Ram Nath Thakur accepted the award on his behalf.
Furthermore, President Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna upon renowned agronomist MS Swaminathan, which was accepted by Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao.
Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna by President Murmu, and his grandson Jayant Singh received the award.
Additionally, President Murmu presented the Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, and his son PV Prabhakar Rao accepted the honor on his behalf.
The honour to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani will be conferred at his residence.
The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan marked a significant moment to recognize the exceptional contributions of these esteemed individuals to the nation.