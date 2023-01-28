President Droupadi Murmu to Grace Opening Ceremony of 'Amrit Udyan' Tomorrow

The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," informed Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- Udyan Utsav 2023 -- tomorrow (January 29, 2023)," the release stated.

As per the release, the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden) will initially be open for about two months.

The Gardens will open for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories.

Between March 28-31, it will be open for farmers on March 28, for differently abled people on March 29, for personnel of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

The release informed that to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to more people, the capacity of each hourly slot is also being increased

The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am to 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am- 12 pm) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends.

The capacity for the four-afternoon slots (12 pm-4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

As per the release, people will have the option to book their slots in advance through online booking. Although the walk-in visitors can get entry, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time," the release stated.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.