President Kovind Inaugurates New Campus of IIM Nagpur

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present at the occasion.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur CP Gurnani graced the occasion.

After the inauguration, IIM Nagpur tweeted, “Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, New Campus at MIHAN is officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Ministers, State Ministers and dignitaries.”

In another tweet, it said, “the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, took a walk around the campus accompanied by Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari, Chairman of the Board Of Governors Shri. CP Gurnani and Director, Dr. Metri #IIMNagpur. Hon'ble President appreciated the quality infrastructure.”

