President Murmu Appoints New Governors for Several States, UTs

President Droupadi Murmu has approved a significant reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across several Indian states and Union Territories, bringing in a series of new appointments and transfers.

Several senior leaders and administrators have been assigned new responsibilities as part of the changes.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. Meanwhile, the current Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, has been shifted to serve as the Governor of Maharashtra.

In another key appointment, former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nand Kishore Yadav, has been named the new Governor of Nagaland.

The President has also appointed Syed Ata Hasnain, a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army, as the Governor of Bihar.

In eastern India, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R. N. Ravi, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. At the same time, the President has accepted the resignation of the outgoing West Bengal Governor, C. V. Ananda Bose.

To manage the administrative transition in Tamil Nadu, the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, will temporarily discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu until further arrangements are made.

Changes have also been announced in the Union Territories. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has been appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

In another notable appointment, former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The reshuffle is part of the routine administrative process carried out by the President of India to ensure smooth governance and leadership across states and Union Territories. The newly appointed Governors and Lieutenant Governors are expected to assume their responsibilities in the coming days.

