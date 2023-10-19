President Murmu Appoints New Governors Of Tripura, Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as the new Governor of Tripura and Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha.
The official announcement, released from the President's office on a Wednesday, reads, "The President of India is happy to announce the following appointments: Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha." Their new roles will begin when they take charge.
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who is a national secretary of the BJP and a three-time MLA from Andhra Pradesh, will serve as the Governor of Tripura. As for Tripura, the 19th Governor, Satyadev Narayan Arya, who is a BJP leader from Bihar and previously served as Governor of Haryana, currently holds the position.
Raghubar Das is now the 26th Governor of Odisha. He used to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also been the leader of the Jharkhand BJP twice. The current Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, who has been in office since 2018, will pass the torch.