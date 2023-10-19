Arunachal Pounces on Wildlife Protection With Special Tiger Force Approval

In a momentous move, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet convened on Wednesday to give the green light to the establishment of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) within the state's borders. This initiative, aligned with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, is set to fortify the protection of three vital Tiger Reserves - Namdapha, Pakke, and Kamlang - by introducing a total of 336 new regular positions.
The decision, overseen by state Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the state cabinet gathering in Itanagar, is poised to revolutionize wildlife conservation. The STPF's formation carries the promise of safeguarding not only the majestic tigers and their habitats but also the preservation of wildlife sanctuaries. Moreover, it aims to combat the illicit trafficking of wildlife artifacts while securing the valuable assets under the purview of the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, including those within the Tiger Reserves. In essence, it will play a pivotal role in the scientific management of these precious forested areas.
The STPF represents a dedicated and highly specialized force, tailored to the specific requirements of the Tiger Reserves. Comprising one company of 112 personnel for each of the three reserves, this formidable force will be further divided into three platoons and 18 sections, ensuring a robust presence in each protected area.
In a quest to preserve and promote the rich dialects and languages of Arunachal Pradesh's diverse tribes, the State Cabinet has sanctioned a fixed honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month for ten months a year for all Third Language Teachers who have devised their unique scripts. With 1,043 language teachers currently engaged in this noble endeavor, this decision will invigorate the teaching of third languages, right from the elementary level, empowering and celebrating the linguistic diversity of the region.
The State Cabinet, in a display of commitment to the comprehensive development of Arunachal Pradesh, embraced a series of impactful resolutions. The Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020 was approved, positioning the state as an enticing hub for investment, driven by cutting-edge infrastructure, the integration of state-of-the-art technology, and a business-friendly environment primed for employment generation and balanced regional development.
The amended policy also incorporates special incentives, including revised power subsidies, designed to attract large-scale industries and investors to propel the state's economy and bolster employment opportunities. Additionally, tax incentives and a streamlined Single Window clearance system for all essential licenses are part of the revised policy.
Prioritizing the health sector, the Cabinet has endorsed the Transfer and Posting Policy for General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists, ensuring equitable deployment for the delivery of healthcare services across the state.
Furthermore, the Cabinet nodded to the formulation of Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023 and authorized the creation of 414 contingency posts in various administrative units, reinforcing district administration for the convenience of the Arunachal Pradesh populace.
In a strategic administrative move, the Cabinet approved the establishment of 293 Group "C" and "MTS" posts across several Administrative centers and an additional 60 posts for other such centers in the state. Moreover, two new circles, Paye Circle with its headquarters at Rikmum Riangio and Nyoriq Circle, splitting from Tali Administrative Center, were created, elevating the Circle Office, Pipsorang, to a Sub Divisional Office and Circle Office Chambang to an SDO, streamlining administrative operations.
The Cabinet also ushered in three pivotal bylaws to enhance the management of solid waste in the state, including Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023, and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.
Lastly, the proposal for amending "The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020" garnered the Cabinet's approval, paving the way for the prompt establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, as governed by the Government of India.
In a bid to ensure the sustainable management of water supply systems in both rural and urban areas, the Cabinet also gave the nod to the Operation and Maintenance Policy, setting a solid foundation for the responsible stewardship of water resources throughout the state.