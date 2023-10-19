Arunachal Pounces on Wildlife Protection With Special Tiger Force Approval

The STPF represents a dedicated and highly specialized force, tailored to the specific requirements of the Tiger Reserves. Comprising one company of 112 personnel for each of the three reserves, this formidable force will be further divided into three platoons and 18 sections, ensuring a robust presence in each protected area.

In a quest to preserve and promote the rich dialects and languages of Arunachal Pradesh's diverse tribes, the State Cabinet has sanctioned a fixed honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month for ten months a year for all Third Language Teachers who have devised their unique scripts. With 1,043 language teachers currently engaged in this noble endeavor, this decision will invigorate the teaching of third languages, right from the elementary level, empowering and celebrating the linguistic diversity of the region.