PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh & MS Swaminathan To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna

Next, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who also served as the Prime Minister of India, has been honored for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers. Throughout his political career, including terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the home minister of India, Singh championed the cause of farmers and played a significant role in nation-building. His resistance against the Emergency and his commitment to democracy has been highlighted as sources of Inspiration for the entire nation.