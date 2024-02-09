PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh & MS Swaminathan To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award will be conferred on three distinguished personalities who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.
The three esteemed recipients of the Bharat Ratna are former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan.
Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a distinguished scholar and statesman who served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth.
Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.
Next, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who also served as the Prime Minister of India, has been honored for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers. Throughout his political career, including terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the home minister of India, Singh championed the cause of farmers and played a significant role in nation-building. His resistance against the Emergency and his commitment to democracy has been highlighted as sources of Inspiration for the entire nation.
Further, Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji is being honoured with the award for recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognize his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students.