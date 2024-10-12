President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Vijayadashami

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm greetings to the nation on Saturday, emphasizing the festival's significance as a celebration of victory over injustice.
In a post on X, President Murmu expressed her heartfelt wishes, stating, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This is the festival of victory of justice over injustice, symbolizing our belief in the values of truth and morality."
She further urged the nation to pledge support for justice, even in challenging situations, wishing for happiness and prosperity for all citizens. "I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and that our country always moves forward on the path of development," she added.
Prime Minister Modi also took to X to share his best wishes with the country, saying, "Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life."
Both leaders are scheduled to attend the Dussehra program today, organized by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, General Secretary of the committee, informed that the program will begin at 5:30 PM today.
"This is our 101st year. All the programs have been conducted very well, with police authorities assisting us in managing the event. The height of Ravana is generally 70 feet, and security has been heightened in view of the Prime Minister's attendance. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is overseeing security for the event," Gupta mentioned on Friday.
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually at the end of Navaratri. It falls on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin in the Hindu lunar calendar, typically in September or October.
The festival is celebrated across the country, with various legends associated with it, the most popular being Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana, a revered figure in Hindu mythology.
Moreover, Vijayadashami marks the beginning of preparations for Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrated twenty days later.